Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote ‘pray for my easy passing’ a day before her demise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday. The actress was battling cancer for a long time. A day before her demise, Divvya took to her social media to inform her followers and friends of her medical condition. 

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote ‘pray for my easy passing’ a day before her demise

In the note she shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Guys, I have been hospitalised, not in the state to even talk. My cancer is killing me. Pray for my easy passing. Sorry just unable to reply. love to all.” In another post, a day before her demise, she wrote, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye.”

Divvya Chouksey

Divvya made her acting debut with the 2016 film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara. Her co-star from the film, Sahil Anand took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the actress. “Ul be missed badly by ur bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... ur passion, ur dream, ur go getter attitude, ur positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u ...I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you ....I miss u DC ????....you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart,” he wrote sharing a picture with her.

