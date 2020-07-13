Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.07.2020 | 1:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Kapoor Haveli’ in Pakistan’s Peshawar faces demolition threat

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The ancestral home of Raj Kapoor called ‘Kapoor Haveli’ in Pakistan’s Peshawar city is facing demolition threat. As per reports, the current owner Haji Muhammad Israr, a wealthy jeweller in the city, wants to build a commercial complex at the prime location.

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Kapoor Haveli’ in Pakistan’s Peshawar faces demolition threat

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was assured by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that the ‘Kapoor Haveli’ that is in Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be turned into a museum.

But, due to differences with the owner, they failed to convert it into a museum. FIRs were registered against the owner who tried to make three to four attempts in the past to demolish the building.

The price of the property is estimated to be over Rs. 5 crores. The current owner has denied that he had any problems with the government of Pakistan. All he wants is to make a commercial complex.

The Kapoor family, originally from Peshawar in Pakistan, had migrated to India after the partition in 1947.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrate Neetu Kapoor’s birthday together

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification