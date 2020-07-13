The ancestral home of Raj Kapoor called ‘Kapoor Haveli’ in Pakistan’s Peshawar city is facing demolition threat. As per reports, the current owner Haji Muhammad Israr, a wealthy jeweller in the city, wants to build a commercial complex at the prime location.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was assured by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that the ‘Kapoor Haveli’ that is in Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be turned into a museum.

But, due to differences with the owner, they failed to convert it into a museum. FIRs were registered against the owner who tried to make three to four attempts in the past to demolish the building.

The price of the property is estimated to be over Rs. 5 crores. The current owner has denied that he had any problems with the government of Pakistan. All he wants is to make a commercial complex.

The Kapoor family, originally from Peshawar in Pakistan, had migrated to India after the partition in 1947.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.