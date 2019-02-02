Abhishek Bachchan approached to play lead role in remake of French film Nuit Blanche

Over the past year, we have seen numerous foreign films being adapted to fit Bollywood sensibilities. Now we hear that Shailesh R Singh, the man behind films like Tanu Weds Manu, Aligarh, Simran and others has acquired the rights of the French film Nuit Blanche that will be adapted to a Bollywood feature film. If that wasn’t all we also hear that Singh has approached by none other than Abhishek Bachchan to essay the lead role in the film.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the developments says, “Yes, Shailesh Singh has acquired the right of Nuit Blanche. The film is a thriller about a cop who gets caught. It is a fast paced action thriller and is a perfect fit for a Bollywood actioner.” Further talking about the casting of the film the source adds, “As of now Abhishek Bachchan has been approached for the lead role, as he is perfect for the role.”

While an official confirmation on the same is still awaited, rumours earlier stated that Saif Ali Khan was in talks to feature in the film that would be directed by Bejoy Nambiar. However, nothing progressed further on this front.

As for the film, Nuit Blanche or Sleepless Night follows the story of a detective who steals from a drug lord only to be told that he is supposed to return the stolen merchandise or his son’s life is in jeopardy. In 2017, the film was remade in English by Swiss director Baran bo Odar starring Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan. If that wasn’t all, Nuit Blanche which hit screens in 2011 was remade in Tamil and Telugu in 2015 as Thoongaa Vanam (Sleepless Jungle). Directed by Rajesh M. Selva starring Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, Kishore, Sampath Raj, Yugi Sethu, Asha Sarath and Madhu Shalini, the film was dubbed in Hindi as Khakee: The Real Police.