Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.02.2019 | 2:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Neeraj Pandey accused of plagiarism

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Dhama has alleged Neeraj Pandey of plagiarism, saying that the newly released short film Laddoo is a copy of his 2016 film In The Name of God. Reportedly, a legal notice has been sent to Pandey, who is the presenter of the film.

Neeraj Pandey accused of plagiarism

When contacted, Dhama said, “Someone sent me a link of Laddoo’s trailer and after seeing the entire short, I was shocked because it’s a direct lift from my film’s trailer that I uploaded online in 2016.” He adds that the protagonists of both the films have the same name — Rahul.

Producer of Laddoo, Shital Bhatia, denies the plagiarism allegations saying that the makers of Laddoo had no knowledge of Dhama’s 2016 unreleased film. Laddoo, which stars Kumud Mishra, Manasi Parekh and Kabir Sajid, has been written and directed by Sameer and Kishor Sadhwani, and shows a boy who sets out to feed a pandit on his grandfather’s death anniversary, but gets confused and then feeds a maulvi.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to play Chanakya in Neeraj Pandey directorial

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Me Too - FWICE issues non-cooperative…

ME TOO – Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali compares Deepika…

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan hospitalized –…

Manikarnika Row: Director Krish hits back at…

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal to be a part of…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification