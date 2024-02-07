Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child today, that is February 7, 2023.

It’s a boy! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome their first child

Actor Vikrant Massey, basking in the success of his recent film 12th Fail, shared heartwarming news with his fans today. He and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, have welcomed their first child, a son!

Massey made the announcement on his social media, posting a simple yet joyous message: "For We have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

Last year, Massey shared their pregnancy news with a similar Instagram post featuring a picture from their wedding day with the message "We are expecting!" written on it. He captioned it "New Beginnings," hinting at the exciting chapter they were about to embark on.

Massey and Thakur tied the knot in February 2022 after dating for several years. They have kept their relationship relatively private.

