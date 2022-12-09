Aayush Sharma starrer AS04 has a new member added to the star cast and it is none other than veteran Telugu and Tamil actor Jagapathi Babu for a pivotal role. The announcement for the same was made by the lead star Aayush Sharma on his social media on Friday morning.

Aayush Sharma welcomed Jagapathi Babu on board for AS04 saying, "I am an ardent follower of cinema across languages and have always admired Jagapathi Babu sir's work. He is an incredible actor and enjoys a huge fan-following not just down South but nationwide as well. The moment that the script was ready, I was very certain I wanted to request Jagapathi sir to be a part of the film because we only could envision him playing this role. Can't wait to unveil a totally new side of him in AS04. I am truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to not only share screen space with him but also learn from him everytime we are on sets together."

Talking about his association with Aayush Sharma for AS04, Jagapathi Babu said, "AS04 is a very interesting film. Despite being guided by an extremely exciting and refreshing approach, it is predominantly held by the fundamental traits of a typical Indian masala genre, making it a promising entertainer. I am immensely glad Aayush and the team of AS04 approached me, and I discovered the gem of a performer that Aayush is. The hardwork, dedication and knowledge that he brings to the table is truly remarkable and I am enjoying every moment of working with him."

Earlier, Aayush Sharma unveiled a glimpse into AS04, which marks his fourth film in Bollywood, on his birthday. Aayush Sharma will be seen packing some powerful punches in this stylized action entertainer. The film will also feature Former Miss India United Continents 2015, debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the untitled action entertainer is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri. Currently being filmed in Mumbai, AS04 is expected to hit the screens next year.

