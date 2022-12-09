Known for his interesting genre of films, Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that he would like to retire from the genre of rom-coms. The actor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah which also saw his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan walk the red carpet last week. While the Kapoor boy received a grand welcome owing to his massive fan following, they were left disappointed when the actor maintained that his upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan might be one of his last in the genre.

Although, many heroes continue to explore the rom-com genre despite their age, Ranbir Kapoor believes that he should retire from this because of his age. During the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actor said, “I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." Further talking about age, he also revealed that he wondered why he didn’t become a father sooner. “I am wondering why did I take so long. My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 years old, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?”

On the other hand, talking about films, the actor also expressed his excitement about doing the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal. He described it as a ‘crime thriller and gangster film’. In the same breath, he also revealed that the film will feature him in a grey character. During the festival, he also asserted that he will be doing more movies from now on.

After last seen in Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was on a paternity break after the birth of his daughter Raha with Alia Bhatt. The actor has the untitled Luv Ranjan film, the Sandeep Vanga Reddy film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, in the pipeline.

