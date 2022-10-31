Sushrii Mishraa is a former Miss India United Continents in 2015. She will make her debut opposite Aayush Sharma.

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma has now introduced his leading lady for ASO4. Making her debut in the entertainment world, the lead role will be played by Sushrii Mishraa. The debutante is introduced by the makers with a striking still, flaunting her vivacious and alluring avatar.

AS04: Aayush Sharma introduces Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady of his fourth film

Talking about his leading lady, Aayush Sharma shares, "We were looking for a new name for AS04, who is not only a fresh face but also someone who can grab your attention with her personality. Sushrii perfectly fit the bill, with not only her looks as well as her acting skills and action abilities. We have already shot a few portions and we are thrilled to have her on board."

Director Katyayan Shivpuri says, "Sushrii is more than just a pretty face, she's promising, refreshing and ready to make her mark."

Former Miss India United Continents 2015, the beauty is not just gorgeous but also a national-level swimmer, and horse rider and is trained in MMA, which makes her the perfect fit for Aayush Sharma's action entertainer AS04. Additionally, Sushrii is also trained in dance forms like Kathak, Jazz Funk, Odissi, and Aerial Silk rope and has been a theatre artist.

Currently being filmed in Mumbai, the Aayush Sharma starrer will be shot across the nation. Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the yet-untitled action entertainer AS04 stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

