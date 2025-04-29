Aayush Sharma to shoot for his next project in Banaras? Here’s what we know!

Aayush Sharma has hinted at shooting for his next project. The Loveyatri actor took to his social media handle to share a series of photos from Banaras, indicating that the shooting is slated to be held in the City of Ghats. Beyond this, Aayush Sharma is seen sporting a new look - a combed-back hairstyle and a classic moustache, suggesting a new look for his next role.

The series of pictures featured him at the famous Banaras Ghat, a few snapshots from the streets of the pilgrimage city, and more. Apart from the photos, Aayush penned a note that read, "Yeh Banaras hai bhaiya, yahaan har mod par kahaani milti hai. Aur hogayi shuruvat ek nayi kahani ka."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Ever since he posted the photos on Instagram, his fans were quick to express excitement towards his look and his next project. After establishing himself through Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth, and Ruslaan, this upcoming project marks a significant step in shaping his booming filmography.

Considering that Aayush has never shied away from experimenting with his roles and picking up genre-defying films, he is sure to leave his admirers mighty impressed with his carefully picked film. Now that Aayush has hinted at kickstarting his next project, excitement is sky-high to know the deets about his project, and what he has in store for the viewers.

