Aamir Khan has decided to postpone the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par following the recent tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The attack, which claimed the lives of several Indian tourists, has deeply affected the nation. On April 22, a brutal terror attack left 26 people dead and many others injured when gunmen opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam. This incident stands as one of the most heartbreaking attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aamir Khan postpones Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch out of respect for Pahalgam terror attack victims

The trailer, which was originally set to be released this week as part of the film's promotional campaign, has been postponed. In light of the tragic attack, Aamir Khan and his team made the decision to delay the launch as a gesture of respect for the victims and their families.

A source close to the film's development told Hindustan Times, “Aamir Khan and his team felt it would be inappropriate to proceed with the launch at this time. A new release date for the trailer will be announced later.”

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, leaving a devastating aftermath of grief and terror. Among the 26 victims were a young Navy officer, who had just been married days earlier, and an Intelligence Bureau official, who was tragically shot in front of his wife. Officials confirmed that the casualties also included two foreign nationals, one from the UAE and the other from Nepal, as well as two local residents.

Returning to the big screen, Aamir Khan is set to make his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par. His last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released in 2022. Reports suggest that the trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par will be launched by Darsheel Safary. Announced in 2023, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in prominent roles.

According to independent industry sources, “Darsheel Safary will be launching the trailer for Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. After he delivered a flawless performance in Taare Zameen Par and became a star, it will be exciting to see Darsheel unveiling the trailer and being a part of the sequel to the 2007-released film. More details about the trailer launch are awaited.”

