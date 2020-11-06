Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan to do two look look tests for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Touted to be the biggest action drama in the making, the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is set to roll this month. The film was earlier titled Guns Of North but now will be called Antim as it focuses on the face off between a gangster and a cop. After multiple script changes, Salman Khan was back on board to star as the cop. Mulshi Pattern actor Mahesh Manjrekar will direct the Hindi remake after replacing previous director Abhiraj Minawala.

Salman Khan to do two look look tests for Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim

According to a daily, the shooting will commence on November 15 in Mumbai. This weekend, Salman Khan will do two look tests. While everything is settled and ready to roll, Mahesh and Salman are still in dilemma about the cop's role that whether he should be Sikh like it was earlier decided or Maharashtrian. Since Mulshi Pattern had a Maharashtrian cop, Manjrekar was hoping to follow the same. However, Salman feels playing a Sikh cop will have pan India appeal. The two of them have been brainstorming for a while and have decided to do look tests this weekend. Salman Khan will sport both looks and eventually lock in the final look after it.

Ashley Rebello and Alvira Agnihotri will be styling Salman Khan. The film will see Aayush Sharma as the gangster. The mahurat of the film will be done at Mehboob Studios during Diwali following which a month long schedule will be commenced at ND Studios in Karjat.

Since it is now called Antim, it signifies the end of the evil. The film will have start-to-finish schedule at venues in Mumbai and Karjat. The majority of the chunk is set in village which will be recreated in the studio.  The actor will be shooting action sequences and the filming will go until January.

It will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya.

Also Read: Salman Khan back in the film, Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial starring Aayush Sharma now titled Antim

