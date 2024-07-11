Kriti Sanon shared her excitement as she invested in this premium project situated in the heart of Alibaug.

Actress Kriti Sanon makes her first investment with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) by acquiring 2000 sq. ft. of land in their premium Alibaug project, Sol de Alibaug. Her investment reinforces HoABL’s position as the go-to destination for elite land investments, as it continues to redefine luxury living and exclusive land ownership in India.

Located just 20 minutes away from the Mandwa Jetty and a mere 60-minute journey from South Mumbai by sea, the project is nestled in the picturesque town of Alibaug. The recently inaugurated MTHL connectivity further enhances convenience, making this project an even more attractive choice for those seeking a sophisticated retreat in Alibaug’s real estate landscape.

Speaking on her first investment with HoABL, Kriti Sanon said, "I am now a proud and happy landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s, beautiful development, Sol De Alibaug. Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio! Even my father was impressed with this investment. It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. What I appreciated the most was how easy HoABL made the process of buying land for me. There is no better time to invest in Alibaug than now!”

Recently, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan acquired a 10,000 sq feet plot in the same project in Alibaug as well. This With Kriti Sanon joining the esteemed ranks of investors, The House of Abhinandan Lodha solidifies its reputation as the premier choice for luxurious and exclusive land ownership in India.

Alibaug, with its scenic beauty and proximity to Mumbai, has become a premier destination for land and property investments. Government initiatives to enhance connectivity between Mumbai and Alibaug are driving real estate development, attracting developers, homebuyers, and investors.

