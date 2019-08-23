Bollywood Hungama
Vivek Oberoi to back a film on Balakot airstrike

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After starring as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic earlier this year, Vivek Oberoi bagged the rights to make a film on Balakot airstrike. The actor is all set to back the project to salute the bravery of the Indian Air Force (IAF). After the Pulwama Attacks, the IAF carried out airstrikes which led to capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The film will go on the floor later this year and will be shot in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Agra.

Vivek Oberoi to back a film on Balakot airstrike

Vivek Oberoi has acquired permission to make the film. It will be a trilingual – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The casting of the project is on including for the roles of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman & Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal who guided IAF’s interception to destroy Pakistan’s fighter jets. Abhinandan was awarded the Vir Chakra award whereas Minty was felicitated with Yudh Seva Medal.

Vivek Oberoi said that as a patriotic India, it’s his duty to highlight what the army forces are truly capable of. He added that the film is a power tool that highlights the bravery of the soldiers like Abhinandan who went behind the enemy lines and did what needed to be done.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi just shared a meme on his past relationship triangle with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan leaving us all shook!

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

