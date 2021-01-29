Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.01.2021 | 9:32 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Aamir Khan in talks to work with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna for a sports film

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan is currently busy with the song shoot of actor-friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut. The actor was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha when he halted the shoot in order to do a cameo in his friend's project. He is currently on a 4-day Jaipur trip. Meanwhile, it seems like he is already in discussions for his next film with filmmaker RS Prasanna.

Aamir Khan in talks to work with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna for a sports film

According to the reports, Aamir Khan plans to begin work on Mogul, Gulshan Kumar biopic once he wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha along with the post-production work. During this time, he is reportedly in advanced talks with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna with a focus on a sports film. It falls under Aamir's brand of films that have elements of humour, emotions. It ain't a quintessential sports film but set against the backdrop of it. Aamir Khan and RS Prasanna have had 5-6 meetings for the same and the actor seems to be keenly interested. More details are awaited.

Aamir Khan's next project is Mogul, Gulshan Kumar biopic. Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is slated for Christmas 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan pauses Laal Singh Chaddha schedule to shoot for dance number in Amin Hajee’s directorial debut

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan teams up with Shah Rukh…

Khushi Kapoor is off to acting school in New…

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan on the look out for a…

Road in South Delhi to be named after late…

No member from the Bachchan family invited…

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification