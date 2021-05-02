Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan to shoot for actions scenes of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh and Kargil areas

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan, who is all set to release his passion project Laal Singh Chaddha in December, has been facing multiple issues in its shoot. While a few pictures were leaked from his previous schedules, Aamir Khan has been lauded for getting into the skin of the character yet again. Aamir Khan had said that he has been trying to make Laal Singh Chaddha for the past 18 years.

Aamir Khan’s pictures of doing a recce had gone viral a few days ago on social media. The actor is said to have chosen the scenic Ladakh and Kargil areas to shoot. Naga Chaitanya after replacing Vijay Sethupathi for the role in the film will be joining the schedule as well. It is being said that the schedule will last for about 45 days and the actor as usual keen on getting them done perfectly.

Despite the issues that the team has faced due to the second wave of COVID-19, the actor is determined to release the film in December.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Boman Irani reveals why Aamir Khan would make a great marketing teacher

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

