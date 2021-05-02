Bollywood Hungama

Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU for COVID-19 treatment, hospital says he’s stable

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Only recently, Randhir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 along with 5 of his staff members. The veteran actor had revealed that he is planning to move from his house in Chembur and live closer to Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The trio reside in Bandra and Randhir’s house renovation got delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU for COVID-19 treatment, hospital says he’s stable

The actor, as a precautionary measure, had gotten himself admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he experienced a lot of shivering. He also made sure to get his staff members treated in the same hospital. While he was stable and had no requirement of being shifted to the ICU or oxygen till a couple of days ago. However, he has now been shifted to the ICU, but the doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable. Despite that, he will have to stay back in the hospital for a few days.

Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Babita Kapoor have tested negative. Here’s wishing Randhir Kapoor a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor to sell ancestral RK house; will live closer to his daughters Kareena and Karisma and wife Babita

