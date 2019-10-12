Everybody knows Aamir Khan is doing a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. Now it seems Hanks who immortalized the part may be in the loop to support the project.

According to sources Paramount Pictures, the parent company who produced Forrest Gump and Viacom 18, Paramount’s affiliate who will produce the Hindi adaptation titled Laal Singh Chaddha would be made with the full support and knowledge of Tom Hanks.

In fact Aamir is often compared with Tom Hanks and their career graph displays a similar affinity to breaking new grounds in the commercial cinema. We now hear Aamir is all set to meet Tom Hanks before embarking on his journey of the remake. Says a source, “Viacom 18 is looking at arranging the meeting between Tom Hanks and Aamir Khan as a warm-up to the remake.”

More Pages: Lal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection