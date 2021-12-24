Actor Aamir Ali is a very popular figure in the entertainment industry. From balancing a career in both Television and Films, Aamir has done it all. The actor is now foraying into the web space with renowned filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Jay Mehta’s thriller web series. The Mehta’s are known for their acclaimed webs series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Aamir will be a part of Hansal’s next film Faraaz. In fact, Aamir will be sharing screen space with a bunch of international actors as well.

Alongside Aamir, the yet-to-be title project also stars Deepak Tijori, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rajat Kapoor, Gaurav Paswala, and Harry Parmar. Aamir has already started shooting for the series in Cape Town and has been uploading picturesque photographs from the sets. The series will reportedly be shot in Delhi and Ukraine.

This web show is said to be based on the Somalian Pirates and is being touted as a rather big project for Disney+ Hotstar, which will stream the series. It is being backed by Karma Media and Entertainment, which is owned by Shaailesh R Singh.

ALSO READ:Aamir Ali shares the first picture of his daughter Ayra Ali, leaving the netizens gushing over the father-daughter duo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.