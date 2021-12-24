Kabir Khan directed 83 was released in theatres today. The film which sees Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev narrates the story of the historic win of India at the 1983 cricket world cup and the team behind it. The film has witnessed a massive opening in the international market as well.

The film was released in the international market on December 23. The film has been allotted 44 screens in Saudi Arabia making it the first Indian film to have such a wide release in the Middle-Eastern country. The film also had the widest ever release for an Indian film in Australia.

Meanwhile, the film had received a standing ovation at its world premiere on December 15 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. During the same week, the trailer of the film was also played on the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Based on the true story of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory against the West Indies, the film sees Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

