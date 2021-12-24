comscore

Kareena Kapoor Khan tests negative for COVID-19; thanks husband Saif Ali Khan for being patiently locked in a hotel room 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 almost 10 days ago. Now, a day before Christmas, the actress shared that she has tested negative for the virus and penned a note thanking all those who helped her and her family through this tough time. 

During her quarantine, Kareena who was separated from her little kids would share regular updates with her fans on social media about her recovery and routine. Today, after having tested negative, she shared a note on her Instagram stories. "I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this..my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying..,” she wrote. 

“My fans for your DMs...The BMC for being so amazing and prompt...SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family,” she further wrote. 

“Merry Christmas everybody stay safe. Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before,” she added. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan’s traits that annoy her the most

