The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan directed by Southern sensation Atlee has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Now, the latest update on the film is that the music rights of Jawan have been sold for an unprecedented amount. As per reports, the music rights of the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, helmed by renowned director Atlee Kumar have been sold for astounding Rs. 36 crores. However, a well-placed industry source reveals that contrary to reports, the rights have fetched a price in the range of Rs. 25-30 cr.

“Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of recent times, so it comes as no surprise that the music rights of the film would fetch a high price. However, unlike reports of the rights being sold for Rs. 36 cr, the makers have raked in between Rs. 25-30 cr for the same”, reveals the source. Further talking about the pricing the source continues, “Conventionally, a big budget entertainer could rake in between Rs. 20-25 cr from music rights, in an unprecedented deal the rights were sold in the range of Rs. 25-30 cr which again is much higher than usual.” If that was not enough, rubbishing claims of the rights being sold for Rs. 36 cr the source continues, “The reports are totally baseless. Rs. 36 cr is an astoundingly high amount for just the music rights. There is no chance of that happening.”

Apparently, the fierce competition for these rights witnessed several major players vying for the deal, but it was T-Series' astronomical bid that emerged as a winner, securing the highly sought-after music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

As for the movie, the film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town with this new agreement. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. The film, which was expected to release in August, is slated to hit big screens on September 7.

