YouTuber Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently revealed her engagement to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on May 20. Aaliyah shared the exciting news on her Instagram, accompanied by two heartfelt pictures capturing the memorable proposal. Now, Aaliyah is preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé Shane Gregoire soon. Recently, Shane and Aaliyah marked their three-year anniversary and decided to celebrate this significant milestone in Goa.

Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates 3-year anniversary with fiancé Shane Gregorie in Goa; see post

On Thursday, Aaliyah took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from their trip to Goa. The couple opted for a relaxed staycation to commemorate the occasion. Aaliyah shared the first picture, capturing her seated at a restaurant, radiating beauty in a yellow crop top with a V neckline and puff sleeves. Another photo taken by Aaliyah showcased the charming interior of the restaurant where they dined. Additional pictures showcased the delectable food they enjoyed. A selfie captured Shane planting a kiss on Aaliyah's cheek, while another photo displayed a chocolate cake adorned with the words “Happy Anniversary.” In another snap, Shane could be seen lying on a hammock, savouring the breathtaking view. Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah captioned, “the most perfect anniversary staycation at @w_goa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)



Earlier, Aaliyah had made the official announcement on her social media account. She had shared two beautiful pictures along with the caption, “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)



For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap, a YouTuber with a substantial fan base, has captivated audiences with her engaging content. While she primarily focused on various aspects of her life, she occasionally offers glimpses into her personal experiences. Among these is her relationship with Shane Gregoire, which has blossomed over time. Interestingly, their love story had an unconventional beginning as they connected through a dating app.

Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap breaks silence on receiving criticism for getting engaged at 22; says, “I don’t really care if people have hate about us marrying young”



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.