NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams (NIC), a part of Walko Food Company Pvt. Ltd., proudly announced Rashmika Mandanna as their first-ever brand ambassador. With an exquisite synergy between Rashmika's innate charisma and NIC's unwavering commitment to excellence, this collaboration promises to be more than a mere endorsement and aims at embracing a unique experience. Rashmika’s association with NIC is poised to enhance its presence in the hearts and palates of ice cream enthusiasts nationwide.

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams serves more than 60 lip-smacking flavours at 1000+ locations, spanning over 110 cities across India. Expressing his views on the latest association, Sanjiv Shah, Director, Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd, stated, "We are filled with pride to have Rashmika Mandanna with us as NIC’s first brand ambassador. Her charm and appeal make her the perfect embodiment of our brand values. This partnership holds immense significance for us as it represents our commitment to cater to a wide audience's diverse tastes and preferences. Together, we embark on a thrilling journey to create moments of pure happiness and share the bliss of indulging in the perfect ice cream treat.”

Rashmika Mandanna, expressed her delight over being the first brand ambassador of NIC Ice Creams, as she added, "I am ecstatic to be associated with NIC Ice Creams! The brand's commitment to pure ingredients and honest flavours resonates deeply with my personal values. Like countless others, my love for ice creams began at a young age. I eagerly look forward to this association with NIC and sharing the joy of these ice creams with everyone." She unveiled her first ad campaign with the brand earlier today on the social media platform.

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams offers a delightful range that caters to the diverse palates of ice cream connoisseurs.

