Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra is celebrating a major milestone – she's the proud owner of her very first luxury car, a Mercedes GLC! Taking to Instagram, Aahana shared a heartwarming video of the special moment at the showroom, surrounded by her parents.

Aahana Kumra buys Mercedes worth Rs 78 lakhs: “I’ve dreamt of this for too long”

Aahana Kumra Buys Dream Car

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Meri life Ki pehli Mercedes! I've dreamt of this for too long!" This heartfelt message reflects Aahana's long-held aspiration of owning a Mercedes. The excitement extends to her family as well, with Aahana expressing her gratitude: "Thank you mom and dad in believing in me always!"

Manifesting Goals

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that back in 2022, she spoke about her dream of buying a house, revealing the sacrifices she made to achieve this goal. Through consistent work and smart financial planning, Aahana has successfully manifested her dreams, one after the other.

From 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' to Luxury Cars

Aahana rose to fame with her critically acclaimed performance in the 2016 film Lipstick Under My Burkha. The film, known for its bold exploration of women's freedom, faced challenges with the censor board but ultimately emerged victorious. This fighting spirit is evident in Aahana's journey as well.

Up next for Aahana is the highly anticipated crime thriller series Mixture, where she'll star alongside Anushka Ranjan. This project promises to showcase Aahana's versatility as an actress.

