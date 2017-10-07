WOW! Kapil Sharma shoots for a special appearance for the comic daily soap ‘Aadat Se Majboor’

Kapil Sharma’s fans are a sad lot ever since his popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ went off air due to the comedian’s failing health. But in the days to come, Kapil Sharma’s fans are in for a treat. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is soon going to be on air again. Not just that, his film Firangi, directed by his friend Rajiv Dhingra, will also be out on November 10.

And now it has come to light that Kapil Sharma will be seen in another television show as well. And no, it’s not a reality show but a fictional daily soap. According to reports, Kapil Sharma has shot for a special appearance for the comedy show ‘Aadat Se Majboor’. The comedian shot for it a few months on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ during his rehearsals. Fortunately for the makers of ‘Aadat Se Majboor’, the shoot took place just before he went on his break. According to reports, Kapil Sharma plays himself and was approached by Ananath Mahadevan’s team to shoot for an ad.

‘Aadat Se Majboor’ is a story of five young people with completely different personalities work together for a magazine called ‘City Chakkar’. How it creates some competition as well as funny situations is the crux of this show.

Kapil Sharma has been in news for mostly the wrong reasons in 2017. In March, he had a mid-air fight with his colleague Sunil Grover. Sunil was so hurt that he along with Ali Asgar walked out of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Later, he cancelled the shooting of the episodes that he was to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal etc. The Baadshaho team reportedly was angry with Kapil’s unprofessional and unpunctuality and they walked off in a huff. Kapil Sharma however clarified that Ajay Devgn, the lead actor of Baadshaho, wasn’t angry with him. He also announced that his health has taken a beating and hence he’s going to an Ayurveda clinic in Bengaluru to recuperate.