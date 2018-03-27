Tiger Shroff throws a tantrum, organisers cancel fan engagement contest for Baaghi 2?

Tiger Shroff is gearing for the mega release of his upcoming film Baaghi 2. The film has ample scope at the box office and is touted to be a typical masala commercial blockbuster. His onscreen pairing with his off-screen girlfriend Disha Patani is adding to the buzz. While he is busy promoting his film, running from pillar to post there is not so pleasant news doing the rounds. Apparently, the Heropanti actor has become a little pricey recently. So, Tiger is a brand ambassador of an inner wear brand and a year ago, the organisers had run a contest for which the Baaghi actor had also signed up as a part of the endorsement deal. He was supposed to go to South Africa with the winners but this got cancelled at the nth moment. The reason will make you a bit disappointed in the talented dancing star.

Apparently, Tiger demanded that he will take six of his staff members but provision was made for only a couple of them. Jackie Shroff’s son stayed adamant on this and therefore the organisers had to can the whole thing. Now, the fan engagement programme will happen in the city, much to the disappointment of the winners. If reports are to be believed, the usually humble Tiger seems to have let success get into his head. What do you think?

Tiger’s last films were Flying Jatt and Munna Michael which were box office duds and therefore he really needs a hit with Baaghi 2. Some good publicity would have sure helped him. Anyway, Baaghi is a profitable franchise and its prequel was a hit. The makers also added Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ number to the movie for extra publicity. Let’s see if this helps Baaghi 2.