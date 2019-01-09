After Takht, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal sign another film together and it is a horror comedy

They both will be playing prince and princess in the forthcoming Karan Johar period drama and now Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to come together yet again. While their first film together, Takht is yet to go on floor, the duo has decided to sign another film. They will reportedly be featuring in a horror comedy to be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Although not many details on the film are revealed, we hear that the film will have its own share of funny and scary moments. If recent reports are to be believed, the untitled venture has already gone on floor. While there hasn’t been much progress on their Dharma film Takht considering its ensemble cast, it seems that this will be Vicky and Bhumi’s first release together before the Mughal drama hits the big screens.

In fact, as per these reports, Vicky Kaushal has already started shooting for his portions. It seems that the actor instantly came on board when he was approached because he loved the script. On the other hand, it has been asserted that Bhumi signed on the dotted line recently. The actress is said to have liked the script so much that she decided to do the role, even with comparatively lesser screen time.

Reports have it that the actress will begin shooting shortly for the yet to be titled venture. Considering that she has only a few days of filming for this project, she will be starting Womaniya after wrapping up this film.

Coming to their film Takht, the multi-starrer period drama featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor is expected to go on floor in August. Vicky Kaushal will have Uri releasing this week whereas Bhumi is gearing up for Son Chiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput which will release next month.

