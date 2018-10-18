Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.10.2018

Singer Shweta Pandit ACCUSES Anu Malik of SEXUAL misconduct after Sona Mohapatra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the wake of on-going Me Too movement, singer Sona Mohapatra accused Anu Malik as a serial sex offender. Soon after she called him out, another singer Shweta Pandit came out with her horror story about Anu in a tweet. She posted, “Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo . Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this.”

Singer Shweta Pandit ACCUSES Anu Malik of SEXUAL misconduct after Sona Mohapatra

Shweta recalled being asked by Anu Malik to give a kiss to him when she was just 15 at Empire Studio during an on-going recording, in the exchange of a play back track with Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan. She said that Anu knew her entire family and kept referring to her dad as, Bhai. Futhermore, he even has daughters her age but that does not stop him from exploiting other women, minor or otherwise. She called him a paedophile.

Sona Mohapatra recalled an incident when Anu Malik called her ‘maal’, lewdly and sexually objectifying her. Shweta thanked Sona for speaking up and exposing Anu Malik. While the composer denied meeting Mohapatra, he even called Shweta’s allegation ridiculous. He said to media, “No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything.”  Here is Pandit’s post where she has exposed Anu Malik.

Also Read: ME TOO: Actress who named Luv Ranjan SLAMS Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Bhansali Productions CEO Shobha Sant for calling her a LIAR

