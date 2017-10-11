REVEALED: Radhika Apte has written the script for this Anurag Kashyap film and she will also act in it

Four prominent and talented filmmakers came together for this one of a kind cinema, the anthology Bombay Talkies back in 2013. Experimenting with the genre once again, the same four directors namely Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar will be coming together for a similar film which has been tentatively titled Love And Lust.

As the name suggests, the primary theme revolves around romance, passion and relationships and Anurag Kashyap’s short film that is a part of it, will apparently feature Radhika Apte in the leading role. Furthermore, we hear that the actress has even written the script of the film. From what we hear, her character which is also the central character in the short film, will be the one who is dealing with several complications in a relationship.

Interestingly, although Radhika Apte wasn’t a part of the last film Bombay Talkies [2013], she was a part of another anthology directed by Onir titled I Am [2011]. As far as Anurag’s story is concerned, he has apparently already started the prep and the said film will go on floor by the end of October in Mumbai.

In case of others, it is reportedly being said that Karan Johar is yet to finalize the cast of the film. On the other hand, Dibakar Banerjee has completed his film which will feature Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhooplam as well as Rasika Duggal in prominent roles.

Talking about it, co-producer Ashi Dua stated that the directors are aware of the fact that the anthology generally requires a subject that has an universal appeal and that they have to work on shoestring budget. Moreover, she also asserted that the directors like Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar who are used to working on big budget films, come together for this project because they find it personally and professionally gratifying.

On the other hand, the film is slated to release next year wherein the makers are planning to hold a screening at the famous Berlin International Film Festival. Readers may be aware that Bombay Talkies was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival two weeks after its Indian release.