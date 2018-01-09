REVEALED: Amitabh Bachchan to team up with Kangana Ranaut for R Balki’s next

While we have seen Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut joining hands for a quirky commercial of a skincare brand, latest reports have it that the audience will get to see the two actors together on the big screen too. Apparently, Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in by R. Balki for the director’s next which features Kangana Ranaut as the protagonist.

The film in question is said to be based on the life of Arunima Sinha, the first amputee who decided to climb Everest. After she was left handicapped because of a freak accident, Arunima’s inspiring story talks about how she reclaimed her life despite all odds. The film, which will have Kangana Ranaut in the role of Arunima, will have Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of her mentor. While this is Kangana’s first collaboration with Balki, Amitabh Bachchan has been a regular in the filmmaker’s ventures which include Paa and Shamitabh.

It is being said that since Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of a differently abled, the actress will have to undergo a prep of about two months to understand and adapt their body language. As for the film in itself, we hear that the actors too are yet to sign on the dotted line and an official announcement is expected by the end of this month.

It seems that R. Balki is currently busy with the promotions of Padman which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. The film is slated to release on January 26. It is being said that Balki will start work on his next only after Padman hits the big screen.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan too are busy with their work commitments which include Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and Thugs of Hindostan respectively. If everything goes well, R. Balki’s untitled venture is scheduled to go on floor later this year.