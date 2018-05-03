Ranveer Singh to likely begin shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba in June 2018

Ranveer Singh has an array of projects in the pipeline. After his brilliant performance as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, he is all set to essay out and out character in Simmba. The film, which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty, will be their first film collaboration. They had earlier done an advertisement together for Ching’s brand.

At Carrera Eyewear event on Wednesday, Ranveer Singh shared his excitement about his upcoming films including Gully Boy, Simmba and ’83. This will be his first film with Rohit Shetty. As the film will be a complete entertainer, he is all set to take on this genre. Sharing his excitement, Ranveer said: “Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with the king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing… shooting in about a month’s time. I will start prep for that film from tomorrow.”

Ranveer Singh also further revealed that Rohit Shetty wants him to transform his body and become a little muscular for the role of police officer. “He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me — Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye,” he said. Simmba will star Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer and will release on December 28, 2018.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy last month. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and is slated to release on February 14, 2019. After that, he will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 which will be biopic on Indian Cricket Team and their epic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of former Indian Captain, Kapil Dev.

Also Read: An excited Ranveer Singh inaugurates ‘Ranveer on Tour’ train in Switzerland