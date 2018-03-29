Makers of Blackmail to organize a special screening for Irrfan Khan’s Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan

As the Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail is inching closer to its release, the film team is looking forward to special screenings for close friends and industry people. The makers of the film will be organizing a special screening for Bollywood’s veteran actor and Irrfan’s Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Irrfan Khan shares a very special bond with Amitabh Bachchan. He wishes to showcase his film to his Piku co-star first. On behalf of Irrfan, makers Abhinay Deo and Bhushan Kumar will host a special screening for Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, Irrfan had expressed that he wishes Blackmail to get the best release possible. Hence, the makers have decided to release the film as scheduled.

Blackmail has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag. The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience. In the trailer, the question raised was: “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”

The quirky film Blackmail promises a madcap comedy. The film stars an ensemble cast of Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, among many others.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackmail is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Rishi Kapoor in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out. Billed as the most unusual father and son love story, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well known Gujarati play by the same name. It is a story of 102-year old man who at his age continues to spin aspirations and dreams. His cynical son the 75-year old son Babu is cautious and cynical. Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are reuniting after 27 years later since their last film, Ajooba. Rishi Kapoor is playing Amitabh Bachchan’s son in the film.