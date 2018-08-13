Reliance Entertainment to lose Rs. 25-30 crores on Kamal Haasan starrer Vishwaroop 2

Vishwaroop 2, Kamal Haasan’s inglorious swan song, is likely to lose a minimum of Rs 25-30 crores for its distributors Reliance Entertainment. Sources say the Kamal Haasan-produced anti-terror espionage thriller has proven to be a mission impossible for its producers.

According to sources, Reliance bought the film off Kamal Haasan as a premium product after Kamal Haasan personally requested them to help with the financially troubled project. “Reliance took on the project on faith. They were not allowed to see a single frame. Nor were they invited to make suggestions. It was presumed that Vishwaroop 2 would live up to the reputation of the first part released in 2013. However, the sequel turned out to be cut-and-paste follow-up with some footage repeated from the first part,” says a source in the know.

Most critics and viewers have dismissed the film as chaotic, incoherent, indecipherable and utterly unpalatable. Even staunchest Kamal haasan fans have found it hard to sit through the muddled mix of mayhem and nationalism rendered even more unpalatable by the actor-director’s overweening narcissism.

Quite literally, Kamal Haasan is in every frame, thereby rendering even a legendary Waheeda Rehman to a mere prop. From Day 1 of release, Vishwaroop 2 has proved a losing proposition.

A personnel from a leading multiplex chain says, “This week’s box office leader is the Hollywood shark-shocker The Meg. We have it in as many languages as Vishwaroopam. Audiences much preferred the Jaws rip-off (The Meg is in the same genre as Stephen Spielberg’s Jaws released four decades ago) rather than the shoddy Indian version of Mission Impossible.”

Audiences complain that Vishwaroop 2 is incoherent and jumbled. The collections of Vishwaroop 2 are abysmal. Says a trade analyst, “Vishwaroopam in 2013 was no great shakes at the box office. But all the controversy helped generate some curiosity. This time there is nothing to bring audiences into theatres to see Vishwaroop 2. The collections are extremely pitiable.”