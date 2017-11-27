John Abraham to star in Nikkhil Advani’s next along with Manoj Bajpayee

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani who worked together in Saalam-E-Ishq that released in 2007, are now all set to collaborate after a decade for a dark thriller. Besides John, the film will also star Manoj Bajpayee who has worked with the actor in Shootout At Wadala.

Interestingly, the film in question will be directed by Milap Zaveri who has worked with both the actors since he has written the dialogues of Shootout At Wadala. Reportedly, Milap who ventured into the dark zone recently with his short film directorial Raakh, has been looking out to explore the genre further. The yet to be titled film is said to be a suspense drama that revolves around a cop and a murderer. However, it is yet to be known who is playing which character.

Excited about this latest development on his next production, Nikkhil revealed that Milap had gotten in touch with John [Abraham] to brief him about the script. Impressed with the same, John agreed to it after which Milap, who is quite close to Nikkhil, decided to approach the director-producer for the film. The filmmaker too loved the work and decided to back this Milap directorial.

John Abraham, who too seems to be looking forward to working with the trio, appreciated the script stating that it is one of the best he has heard in the recent times. Furthermore, speaking about how he is happy about working with Nikkhil who has directed him in the past and also about how much he respects Milap, John asserted that they will definitely crack it with this script. Furthermore, voicing out similar excitement was also Manoj Bajpayee who described the story to be a perfect blend of drama and emotion along with the right mix of suspense.

Amongst the casting details, the leading lady is yet to be finalized. Whilst Milap is narrating the script to many B-town actresses, it is also being said that the makers are keen on roping in a new face for the film. The other actors will kick off prep for the film from next month as they will start attending workshops from mid-December onwards. As for the untitled project itself, it is slated to roll from January 2018.