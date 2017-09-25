It’s FINAL! Hrithik Roshan will play Anand Kumar in the film Super 30

For the past couple of days, the film Super 30 has been subjected to many speculations, courtesy the various reports that were doing rounds about the alleged fallout between producers Madhu Mantena and Priti Sinha. But looks like, it has all been sorted now. The two of them have decided to come together for the film with Hrithik Roshan being finalized as the leading man.

Earlier, reportedly, Madhu Mantena and Priti Sinha were at loggerheads owing to their choice of actors to play the leading man. It was being said that Madhu was keen on Hrithik Roshan whereas Priti wanted Akshay Kumar to be on board. However, now it seems that they have arrived at a consensus with Hrithik Roshan now playing the role of the protagonist.

For the uninitiated Super 30 is based on the academic initiative started by mathematician Anand Kumar that made him popular. The Patna based scholar every year selects 30 smart but underprivileged students to help them crack the JEE tests for IIT [Indian Institute of Technology]. From study materials to meals, the children are taken care of by Anand and his team in this case.

Talking about the film, Anand Kumar expressed his happiness over Hrithik Roshan playing his role and also asserted about the trust he has on director Vikas Bahl who will be helming the film. On the other hand, appreciating Anand Kumar’s efforts was Vikas who termed him as the ‘true hero’ of India as he is ready to go ahead and fight for these children despite several efforts that were being made to pull him down.

The said film, which will showcase the journey of Super 30 since its start in 2002, is produced by Madhu Mantena under their banner Phantom Films along with Priti Sinha’s Reel Life Entertainment.