Deepika Padukone and Guneet Monga featured in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2018

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and film producer Guneet Monga are breaking barriers and how. The ladies have been featured in the Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2018. The annual list honours the contributions of women across different fields and their philanthropic efforts.

A super excited Deepika Padukone said that she is humbled and honoured to be featured on International Women’s Day on March 8: “Honoured and humbled joining these amazing achievers! Thank you Variety,” she wrote.

Variety shared a photograph of Deepika Padukone and wrote, “The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster “Padmaavat” faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model. She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Chennai Express” to Hollywood titles including “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Love Laugh Foundation, which focuses on mental illness.”

Deepika Padukone, along with other Padmaavat stars and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was embroiled in controversy. The actress gracefully went through all of it without reacting to the death threats and protests against her and her film.

Film producer Guneet Monga, who made The Lunchbox, has been featured in the list. Describing her work, Variety wrote, “While female Indian producers are rare, Monga says she actually enjoys people saying no; she just keeps finding creative ways to bring stories to life. “You have to see it through till the end and be inspired about it,” says the head of Sikhya Entertainment. Besides Hindi-language films such as “The Lunchbox,” she produced “The Ashram,” starring Melissa Leo and Kal Penn, which premiered this week. “There have been several times where I have not been taken seriously and have had to work twice as hard just because I am a young woman, but I have never let that affect my state of mind towards the end goal of putting together the stories we need to tell.”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s Sapna Didi biopic DELAYED, here’s why