This conversation between two legends Rajinikanth and Sachin Tendulkar is heartwarming

What happens when two legends have a conversation with each other? It only makes every fan‘s dream come true. Superstar Rajinikanth extended his wishes for Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ahead of his biographical documentary release titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar for the success of his film. He wrote, “Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of ‘Sachin … a billion dreams’. God bless.”

Sachin Tendulkar also replied saying, “Thank you Thalaiva. Hope you enjoy this in Tamil. @superstarrajini.”

Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams will narrate the story of Sachin Tendulkar from his early days to how he became a cricketing legend. The music score has been composed by AR Rahman. It is slated for theatrical release on May 26.

