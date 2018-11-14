CONFIRMED: Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra come together again and it is for Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan

Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra were last seen in Aiyaary together and it seems that their chemistry in this not-so-successful film has caught the eye of another filmmaker. We are talking about Milap Zaveri who will now be directing a film titled Marjaavaan featuring Sidharth and his Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Recent addition to that star cast is Rakul Preet Singh who has joined them along with Tara Sutaria.

For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria will start work on this after she finishes her Bollywood debut Student Of The Year 2. Speaking on the same, Rakul Preet Singh confirmed it and also added that she recently had a discussion about the film with Milap Zaveri when they met whilst she was shooting De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn.

Furthermore, elaborating on her role, Rakul Preet Singh explained about how she fell in love with this strong wiled woman who wears her heart on her sleeve. She asserted that Marjaavaan will portray her in a never-before-seen avatar and also added that she has some really killer dialogues in the film.

Rakul Preet Singh also expressed her happiness of reuniting with Sidharth Malhotra. She stated that she bonded with him during the shoot of Aiyaary since they both come from Delhi Defense Colony and share several common factors. She also added that she had immediately messaged him after having a meeting with Marjaavaan makers for the film.

Coming to Marjaavaan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra had shared a poster of the film which gave a dark feel to a romantic title. Although further details of the film are kept under wraps, the tagline showcases that one can kill for love and die for love. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani and it is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

