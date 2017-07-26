Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz to have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Besides Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, Bornila Chatterjee’s The Hungry, there is one more film which will be having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, a film which is about a lower-caste boxer and his struggle to make his mark in the boxing world. As per reports, the film’s story is written by actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who also happens to be a distant relative of Anurag Kashyap and has worked with him in Ugly, Bombay Talkies and Gangs Of Wasseypur. Earlier this month, it was officially announced that Aanand L Rai, director of the blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Returns and producer of acclaimed films like Happy Bhag Jayegi and Nil Battey Sannata, will be presenting the film. After its premiere at TIFF, Mukkabaaz will release all over on November 10, 2017.

The Toronto International Film Festival, which is in its 42 year, will be featuring works from countries like US, Britain, France, Germany and Spain. The said festival will be held from September 7-17 of this year.

This is not the first time that Anurag Kashyap’s films have been premiered at TIFF. In 2011, his small-budget flick That Girl In Yellow Boots also had a premiere at the film festival. It starred Kalki Koechlin in leading role. A year later, Shahid, co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Rajkummar Rao had its world premiere at TIFF. In 2013, TIFF held a screening of The Lunchbox, co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. This globally acclaimed movie starred Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Besides Mukkabaaz, Anurag Kashyap is also expected to direct Manmarziyan, which is also backed by Aanand L Rai.