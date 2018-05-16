Alia Bhatt AUCTIONS her wardrobe but for a cause!

Alia Bhatt has launched a new philanthropic initiative ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ (translated my wardrobe is your wardrobe) to share handpicked garments from her personal closet, for charity.

Speaking about the initiative Alia said, “Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe is a chance for people to pick an outfit or two from my closet and support a good cause at the same time. There are many wonderful organizations in India that require financial aid to continue making a positive and sustainable impact. Together, we can take a small step towards helping some of them with this initiative because every little step matters. When you purchase products with the ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ tag – not only will you have a great, new (okay, old) addition to your closet, but the entire amount from your purchase will go to charity. It’s old clothes but it’s a new idea.”

Alia’s wardrobe will be on display at the Styclecracker Night Market being held on May 19 and 20 at Khar Gymkhana in suburban Mumbai. All proceeds from the sale of these garments will go towards the Liter Of Light program run by Aroha, a Bengaluru based organization. Through this program, Aroha recycles plastic bottles to provide solar lighting to people with limited or no access to electricity.

When asked what kind of clothes would one find in her wardrobe, Alia Bhatt said “For everyday wear I prefer clothes that are comfortable yet stylish. I’m not overly brand conscious, so while you’ll find some designer garments, there’ll also be a lot of comfort clothing. Those interested in knowing how they can own something from my personal wardrobe can visit the Stylecracker social media pages.”

With this initiative, Alia Bhatt continues to build on her work in the space of ecology and animal welfare. She has, in the past, created a platform called Coexist, which works to create awareness around ecological issues.

Also Read : Oh my my! Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor to perform at IIFA 2018?