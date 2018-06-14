Akshaye Khanna out of Section 375?

Earlier this year we had announced that Akshaye Khanna will be featuring in Section 375 – Marzi Ya Zabardasti. However, now it seems that the actor’s attempt at his second innings in Bollywood may have just faced a setback. Recent reports have suggested that Akshaye may have been ousted from the film after his fallout with the makers

If these reports are to be believed, the reason behind the said friction is said to be the remuneration of Akshaye Khanna. The actor, reportedly, was signed for a particular amount but later he allegedly asked for twice the amount as remuneration. Obviously this rubbed the makers the wrong way. Furthermore, the rift between them only widened, when Akshaye apparently even left them in lurch.

Produced by Kumar Mangat and his son Abhishek Pathak, the film was supposed to go on floor much earlier. But according to these reports, Akshaye Khanna breached the contract by allotting similar dates of The Accidental Prime Minister. Because of this, Section 375 – Marzi Ya Jabardasti, was said to be put on hold. Due to this violation, the makers of the film has decided to replace the actor.

Not just that, these reports also claim that the makers are planning to take legal action against Akshaye Khanna. It is being said that a lawsuit will be filed against the actor for breach of contract.

On the other hand, Richa Chadha who was signed as the leading lady of Section 375 – Marzi Ya Jabardasti, continues to be a part of it. Directed by Rahasya maker Manish Gupta, the producers are now on a hunt for a new leading man. Furthermore, it has been learnt that the team is looking forward to take the film on floor as soon as possible, considering that it has already faced immense delay due to Akshaye Khanna.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna and Kavita Khanna receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for late Vinod Khanna