Jio Studios revealed their forthcoming portfolio of movies and web series on Wednesday. The studio also provided a few sneak peeks at some of their upcoming movies, including the film starring Vicky and Sara which is now titled as Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke.

Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer receives a title

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is going to be a rom-com. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Last year, Sara had taken to Instagram and shared a post featuring herself along with Vicky Kaushal. She announced the wrap of the film. Sharing the picture, she wrote in caption, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

Lauding co-star Vicky Kaushal, she added, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”

She continued, “@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family.

@raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can’t wait to do it again soon

@jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @_pawni_tripathi @bruh_mistha @rohit_utekar1 you’ll have been a great team! Thank you all for taking such good care of us.

@kavyesharmaofficial @hairbytabassum @devanshipatil thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident.”

Jio studio is prepared to release more than 100 stories in numerous languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri, in original films and web series of various genres. For their forthcoming films, Jio Studios, the media and content division of Reliance Industries Ltd, has announced collaborations with renowned directors like as Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Dinesh Vijan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik, and Laxman Utekar.

The impressive film line-up includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor starer Bloody Daddy, an untitled film starring Shahid and Kriti Sanon, Bhediya 2 with Varun Dhawan, Bhul Chuk Maaf, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and Section 84, which stars Amitabh Bachchan. Bhediya 2 will be released in theatres in 2025, while Stree 2 will be released on August 31, 2024.

