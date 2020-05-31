Bollywood Hungama

Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter, says she deactivated her accounts because she’s ‘just a human’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Zaira Wasim left the film industry ahead of The Sky Is Pink release, the former actress has been mired in several controversies. It was just a few days ago when she made some comments about locusts in India which were termed controversial by many.

Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter, says she deactivated her accounts because she's 'just a human'

Zaira had quoted the Quran and tweeted, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133.”

Soon, she deactivated her social media accounts Twitter and Instagram after receiving a lot of backlash. Now, she is back on Twitter and expressing herself. "Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak :)," wrote Zaira after someone asked why she deactivated her account.

Zaira Wasim quit the industry claiming that it interfered with her faith and religion and that she was not happy with it.

ALSO READ: Zaira Wasim deletes Instagram and twitter handle after receiving hate for her tweet on the locust attacks

