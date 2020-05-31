Ever since Zaira Wasim left the film industry ahead of The Sky Is Pink release, the former actress has been mired in several controversies. It was just a few days ago when she made some comments about locusts in India which were termed controversial by many.

Zaira had quoted the Quran and tweeted, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133.”

“So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 27, 2020

Soon, she deactivated her social media accounts Twitter and Instagram after receiving a lot of backlash. Now, she is back on Twitter and expressing herself. "Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak :)," wrote Zaira after someone asked why she deactivated her account.

Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak :) pic.twitter.com/BMar06jIXl — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 30, 2020

Zaira Wasim quit the industry claiming that it interfered with her faith and religion and that she was not happy with it.

