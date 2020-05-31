Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.05.2020 | 2:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Milind Soman quits TikTok after watching Sonam Wangchuk’s message to boycott all Chinese products

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Milind Soman has been quite a fitness inspiration for a lot of people and his content on social media has been very helpful and motivational. He has also recently written a book, Made In India, and has now decided to uninstall TikTok. The actor and model took to his Twitter to announce the same with a video message from Sonam Wangchuk, the scientist that inspired Aamir Khan’s role in 3 Idiots.

Milind Soman quits TikTok after watching Sonam Wangchuk’s message to boycott all Chinese products

Sonam Wangchuk in a video message has urged people to ban Chinese products after there were reports of Chinese soldiers capturing Indian soldiers around the border. Sonam Wangchuk lauded Milind’s efforts for doing the same and is hoping that people will follow his footsteps.

Take a look at Milind’s tweet.

Also Read: Milind Soman opens up about his enrolment in an RSS shakha in his new book, Made In India

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbishes…

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan come in…

Hema Malini responds to backlash on KENT ad;…

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 45 lakhs to CINTAA…

Vidya Balan's Natkhat to have its world…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification