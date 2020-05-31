Milind Soman has been quite a fitness inspiration for a lot of people and his content on social media has been very helpful and motivational. He has also recently written a book, Made In India, and has now decided to uninstall TikTok. The actor and model took to his Twitter to announce the same with a video message from Sonam Wangchuk, the scientist that inspired Aamir Khan’s role in 3 Idiots.

Sonam Wangchuk in a video message has urged people to ban Chinese products after there were reports of Chinese soldiers capturing Indian soldiers around the border. Sonam Wangchuk lauded Milind’s efforts for doing the same and is hoping that people will follow his footsteps.

Take a look at Milind’s tweet.

Also Read: Milind Soman opens up about his enrolment in an RSS shakha in his new book, Made In India

