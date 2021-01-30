Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.01.2021 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Angira Dhar walks out of Dongri to Dubai over date clash; Kritika Kamra to now play Haseena Parkar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The pandemic caused a major delay in several projects in the film industry. Shoots of all films and web series were brought to a halt for months during the pandmeic. While shoots have now resumed it has caused havoc in the scheduling of actors and has led to some change in casting.

Angira Dhar walks out of Dongri to Dubai over date clash; Kritika Kamra to now play Haseena Parkar

Actor Angira Dhar who was to play the role of Haseena Parkar in the web series Dongri To Dubai has bowed out of the project. The web series directed by Shujat Saudagar has Avinash Tiwary play the role of Dawood Ibrahim. The shoot of the series was resumed recently at Madh Island in Mumbai. Reportedly, Angira has to now shoot for Ajay Devgn's MayDay. The makers of Dongri to Dubai also required the actress on the same dates and so Angira decided to walk out of the project.

Kritik Kamra will now play the role of Dawood's sister Haseena in the web series. Kamra was last seen in the recently released web series Tandav. Dongri To Dubai is based on a book by Hussain Zaidi.

ALSO READ: Angira Dhar bags a role in Anurag Kashyap’s first international film, Talkh

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next is a crime…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical…

South star Pragya Jaiswal plays Salman…

Akshay Kumar - Alia Bhatt - Deols - Shahid…

Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra…

Neeraj Pandey to make GRAND announcement of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification