Last Updated 26.01.2022 | 11:22 AM IST

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome their first child, a baby boy 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actor-model wife Hazel Keech have welcomed their first child on January 25. The couple took to their respective social media handles to inform their followers that they are now parents to a baby boy.

The statement was posted on January 26 post-midnight which read, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj."

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh dated for several years before getting married in November 2016. Hazel is of British−Mauritian origins. She has worked on several projects including Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

