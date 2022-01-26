comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.01.2022 | 11:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Sonu Nigam, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Victor Banerjee among others awarded at Padma Awards 2022 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Government of India released a list of the Padma awardees ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday. Many big names are on the list including singer Sonu Nigam and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, veteran Bengali actor Victor Banerjee are among 35 personalities who will be felicitated with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awards, respectively.

Sonu Nigam, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Victor Banerjee among others awarded at Padma Awards 2022 

Under the Arts category, Bengali actor Victor Banerjee, Ustad Rashid Khan and late singer Gurmeet Bawa will be receiving the Padma Bhushan this year. Musician Ballesh Bhajantri, singer Madhuri Barthwal, filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded Padma Shri.

Indian classical vocalist Prabha Atre, from the Kirana gharana, will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar congratulates Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on being felicitated with Padma Shri

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces the…

Katrina back in Mumbai after the shoot of…

School 2013 co-stars Park Se Young and Kwak…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to begin…

River Where the Moon Rises star Na In Woo…

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification