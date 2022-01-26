The Government of India released a list of the Padma awardees ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday. Many big names are on the list including singer Sonu Nigam and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, veteran Bengali actor Victor Banerjee are among 35 personalities who will be felicitated with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awards, respectively.

Under the Arts category, Bengali actor Victor Banerjee, Ustad Rashid Khan and late singer Gurmeet Bawa will be receiving the Padma Bhushan this year. Musician Ballesh Bhajantri, singer Madhuri Barthwal, filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded Padma Shri.

Indian classical vocalist Prabha Atre, from the Kirana gharana, will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

