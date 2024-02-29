The trailer of Yodha was launched today in a grand fashion in Ahmedabad. The media was flown down from Mumbai and in a unique initiative, journalists were shown the promo before it’s official release mid-air in a tablet. It was a pleasant surprise, and it also was in sync with the aerial theme of the movie. The team of the film was also present in the same flight and briefly interacted with journalists. Sidharth Malhotra went till the last row to greet them.

Yodha team sets a record; unveils the trailer mid-air; patriotic and fearless Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in action packed promo

Coming back to the trailer, the highlight is none other than lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. He had done action roles before, but he seems to have outdone himself in Yodha in this genre. His character of a fearless soldier who can do anything for the country seems to have a lot of mass appeal too.

Sidharth Malhotra, however, is also known for his romantic avatar. And that side is also visible in the trailer. In a cute scene, he gives a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) as he says, "Bade bade missions mein aise choti choti galtiyaan hoti rehti hai”!

#YodhaTrailer launched mid-air im in the presence of journalists. @SidMalhotra interacted with press and credited @DharmaMovies marketing team for pulling it off. Also talks about #Yodha jacket pic.twitter.com/eeitPYauB9 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) February 29, 2024

The hijack angle looks intriguing and the VFX seems top-class. Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, too, seem to have an important role in this Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial and Karan Johar production.

The trailer has done the trick and now it all depends on how the makers keep the momentum up to its grand release in cinemas on March 15. Since it’s backed by Dharma Productions, the film is sure to remain in the news until then.

