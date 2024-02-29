comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.02.2024 | 5:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Yodha team sets a record; unveils the trailer mid-air; patriotic and fearless Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in action packed promo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yodha team sets a record; unveils the trailer mid-air; patriotic and fearless Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in action packed promo

en Bollywood News Yodha team sets a record; unveils the trailer mid-air; patriotic and fearless Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in action packed promo
By Fenil Seta -

The trailer of Yodha was launched today in a grand fashion in Ahmedabad. The media was flown down from Mumbai and in a unique initiative, journalists were shown the promo before it’s official release mid-air in a tablet. It was a pleasant surprise, and it also was in sync with the aerial theme of the movie. The team of the film was also present in the same flight and briefly interacted with journalists. Sidharth Malhotra went till the last row to greet them.

Yodha team sets a record; unveils the trailer mid-air; patriotic and fearless Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in action packed promo

Coming back to the trailer, the highlight is none other than lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. He had done action roles before, but he seems to have outdone himself in Yodha in this genre. His character of a fearless soldier who can do anything for the country seems to have a lot of mass appeal too.

Sidharth Malhotra, however, is also known for his romantic avatar. And that side is also visible in the trailer. In a cute scene, he gives a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) as he says, "Bade bade missions mein aise choti choti galtiyaan hoti rehti hai”!

The hijack angle looks intriguing and the VFX seems top-class. Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, too, seem to have an important role in this Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial and Karan Johar production.

The trailer has done the trick and now it all depends on how the makers keep the momentum up to its grand release in cinemas on March 15. Since it’s backed by Dharma Productions, the film is sure to remain in the news until then.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra cheers on future medics with heartfelt comment on fan’s post; says, “Hello future doctors”

More Pages: Yodha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for…

Taapsee Pannu REACTS to wedding rumours with…

Khushbu Sundar reveals her daughters warned…

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3: Filmmaker JD…

12th Fail world television premiere: When,…

Pragya Jaiswal joins Akshay Kumar starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification