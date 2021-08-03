Musician Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment, and financial violence against him. Shalini has also filed a plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act'. The case was reportedly filed on August 3, Tuesday before Ms. Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Tis Hazari Court.

Mr. Sandeep Kapur, Advocate, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with Ms. Apoorva Pandey & Mr. GG Kashyap, Advocates from Karanjawala & co. appeared on behalf of Shalini Talwar. The court has also issued a notice to Honey Singh seeking a response by August 28, 2021. The court also passed interim orders in favour of Shalini, restraining Honey Singh from disposing off his jointly owned property, stridhan, etc.

Honey Singh had introduced his wife for the first time in 2014 on the reality show India's Raw Star. Shalini is quite active on social media and used to often share pictures with Honey Singh. Of late, she was seen sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram handle indicating that not all is right.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is popular for songs like 'Angrezi Beat', 'Lungi Dance', 'Dil Chori', 'Saiyaan Ji' among others.

ALSO READ: Honey Singh opens up about his depression phase; says Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone helped him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.