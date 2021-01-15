Bollywood Hungama

Yes, Varun Dhawan is really getting married on 24 January and this is what David Dhawan has decided

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

I was wondering; were they again jumping the gun? Reports stated that Varun Dhawan will wed his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on 24 January. Turns out, the rumour is this time entirely true.

A close friend and associate of David Dhawan told me, “I’ve had journalists calling up asking about it for days, and I told them it’s just a rumour. But I can’t lie to you. Yes, Varun is indeed getting married on 24th at Alibaug. Ab kitni din intezaar karega (how long will he wait?) Covid is not going away anywhere. They had decided they’d get married after the release of Coolie No. 1. Log shadiyan dhoom dham se mana rahen hain (people are getting married with all pomp and splendour). But Varun and Natasha cannot afford to do that. If they invite one guest more than 50 they are in trouble.”

So here is what David Dhawan has decided. “No friends at all. Kyunki agar ek ko bulao toh doosra bura maan jayega. So it will be just be the family at the wedding. I could see David’s awkwardness. So I quickly told him to exclude me from the guest list. They’ve now decided to just have the immediate family from both sides. Look, how long could Varun wait? He’s now in his 30s. I am glad they decided not to wait for Covid to be over,” says the close family friend.

With this confirmation the curtain falls on all speculation regarding Varun Dhawan’s wedding. Here’s the wishing couple a lifetime of togetherness.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Wedding - Dhawan family seeking refund from the Thailand hotel?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

